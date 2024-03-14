New wastewater treatment plant in Divulje worth € 24 million

Podijeli :

N1

The construction of the central wastewater treatment plant in Divulje will cost more than €24 million. This was announced by the Split Water Supply and Sewerage Company (VIK) on Wednesday, adding that the Austrian Strabag AG has been selected as the sole contractor.

The project includes the expansion of the existing infrastructure for mechanical wastewater treatment and works to regulate part of the Slanac stream.

The construction is part of a project to improve the water and wastewater infrastructure of the Kastel-Trogir agglomeration worth €152.8 million (excluding VAT), of which €106.6 million is co-financed by the Operational programme Competitiveness and Cohesion 2014-2020.

The implementation of the project will extend the water supply network in the areas of Kastel, Trogir and Ciovo to a further 7,700 inhabitants, increasing the water connection rate to 99 per cent. A total of 32,477 inhabitants (8,613 connections) will be connected to the sewage system, increasing the connection rate from the current 45 per cent to 97 per cent.