NGO asks Court to determine if closing St. Mark’s Square is constitutional

N1 / Nataša Vidaković

The GONG civil society association has requested the Constitutional Court to determine whether the decision of the government to partly close St Mark's Square, the seat of Government and Parliament, to the public, was in compliance with the Constitution.

GONG said on Thursday that the Court should establish whether the decree whereby this square in the uppertown Zagreb is closed to the public can pass the test of constitutionality.

Although citizens can hold protest rallies in St Mark’s Square, they are discouraged by the limited space they can use for gathering, namely up to 400 square metres. That’s why GONG believes that the present security regime excessively restricts freedom of assembly and movement.

The square is still cordoned off with a metal fence, although three years have passed since Danijel Bezuk opened fire from firearms at Government House, wounded a police officer and later committed suicide nearby, the NGO recalls insisting that the public has not yet be provided with clear explanations why the square should remain cordoned off.