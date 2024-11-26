NGO calls for investigation into whether Primorac interview is paid advertising

Podijeli :

Neva Zganec/PIXSELL

The non-governmental organisation GONG has reported an interview by HDZ presidential candidate Dragan Primorac with the daily newspaper Vecernji List on suspicion of surreptitious advertising and asked the State Electoral Commission, the Ministry of Culture and Media, the Electronic Media Council and the Croatian Journalists' Association for a statement.

The author of the detailed interview with Primorac, which was published in the Sunday edition of Vecernji List as well as in the online edition of the newspaper, is Doris Kezic, head of the newspaper’s advertising department.

The author is not a journalist, but specialises in native advertising

“The case was reported to GONG by a citizen. As can be seen from the public information, the author is the head of the newspaper’s native advertising department. An additional analysis of her previous work has revealed that she is not a journalist but specialises in native advertising, so GONG suspects that the interview is in fact a covert paid advertisement,” the NGO said.

Citing the Media Act, it explained that sponsored media content must be clearly labelled as such and that the law provides for fines for hidden advertising.

Furthermore, according to the Electronic Media Act, political advertising is only allowed during the election campaign, which has not officially begun, the NGO said. It added that covert advertising also raises the question of undeclared campaign spending.

Covert advertising weakens journalism and undermines trust in the media

It called on the Electronic Media Council, as the national regulator for electronic media, and the Ministry of Culture and Media to investigate whether the Media Act and the Electronic Media Act were violated and to ask the State Electoral Commission (DIP) to determine whether the interview was paid advertising.

“We also call on the DIP to comment on the practise of paid interviews before the start of the official election campaign. We have pointed out to the DIP that in the case of covert advertising, campaign costs remain hidden, while all campaign costs must be declared, including those incurred before the official start of the campaign,” said GONG.

The NGO also called on the Croatian Journalists’ Association (HND) to comment on the case, noting that covert advertising weakens journalism and undermines citizens’ trust in the media.

The NGO warned that surreptitious advertising, although widespread, is dangerous for journalism as it can lead to manipulation of readers and discourage critical scrutiny.