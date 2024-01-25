NGOs speak out against waste management centre in Resnik

Podijeli :

N1

Several civil associations opposed the construction of the Waste Management Centre in Resnik on Thursday, and the leader of the Association for Environmental Protection Resnik, Branka Genzic-Horvat, said that they were stunned by the changes in the attitudes of Zagreb Mayor Tomislav Tomasevic.

“We are determined to use all mechanisms against these unnecessary, unacceptable and harmful projects of the Center for Waste Management (CGO) with an incinerator in Zagreb and anywhere else,” said Genzic-Horvat at a press conference in front of the City Assembly where local council were expected to discuss the study today.

She and representatives of the Green Squad – the Forum of the Veterans’ Association Vidra, the Association of Vegetable Growers of Zagreb and Zagreb County, the Committee for Patients’ Rights Zagreb, the Citizens’ Initiative Stop Incinerators Rebro, the Association Eko Zagreb and the Crisis Eco Headquarters Zagreb – expressed opposition to the construction of the CGO in Resnik, whose feasibility study is being discussed at the session of the City Assembly on Thursday.

According to Genzic-Horvat, the feasibility study “is part of the long-term plan to continue the construction of the harmful Waste Management Centre. She believes that it is a “bad and harmful project” in terms of health, ecology, finance and economy.

“It will be another new, worse dump, so Jakusevec will not disappear, it should be closed immediately, but creating something even worse is total absurdity and nonsense,” she pointed out.

She said that the construction of the CGO is planned in the green belt of the City of Zagreb, where food is produced, but also on the drinking water aquifer.

A protester said that the future Resnik Waste Management Centre would be near 40 local farms that produce food in Zagreb and Zagreb County.