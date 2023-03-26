No border control on Schengen flights at Croatian airports as of today

Podijeli :

INSADCO Photography / INSADCO Photography / Profimedia

Internal border controls at Croatian airports are abolished as of today, which is also the start of the summer flight schedule, under a Council of Europe decision whereby Croatia joined the Schengen Area and internal land and sea border checks were abolished on 1 January.

As of today, the nine international airports in Croatia – Zagreb, Dubrovnik, Split, Zadar, Pula, Rijeka, Osijek, Mali Lošinj and Brač – are starting to fully apply the Schengen acquis and passengers on flights within the Schengen Area no longer have to undergo border checks, the Interior Ministry said on Sunday..

Data show that on the average 70% of air transport passengers will be within the Schengen Area, except at Dubrovnik Airport, where the ratio of Schengen and non-Schengen passengers will be 50:50.

The application of Schengen rules at airports will greatly accelerate the flow of passengers and make the work of border police easier, the ministry said.

The achievement of this strategic government goal was preceded by the successful completion of the Schengen evaluations, notably in external border management. The evaluations at the airports were conducted in June 2016 and November 2017, after which their full alignment with Schengen standards was confirmed.

This is also a result of exceptional efforts by all competent authorities and of successful coordination with airport operators given the necessary infrastructure adjustments of passenger terminals and the need to change existing passenger flows, the ministry said.

By fully applying the Schengen acquis in air transport, all Croatian airports will implement all transition plans and carry out the necessary infrastructure adjustments in order to separate Schengen and non-Schengen flights.

An increased number of arrivals is expected during the coming tourist season and the abolition of border checks on Schengen flights will facilitate passage through airports, which will increase tourists’ interest to arrive in Croatia by air, the ministry said.