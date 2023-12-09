No midnight fireworks on New Year’s Eve in as 44 cities and municipalities

Podijeli :

Pexels

There will be no fireworks lighting up the night sky on New Year's Eve in as many as 44 Croatian cities and municipalities which are looking to scale back fireworks for more environmentally friendly alternatives.

Given that Croatia has 428 municipalities and 127 cities, joining cities and municipalities to this idea is slow but moving.

Therefore, the Animal Friends Association praised everyone who rejected fireworks for the safety of people, animals and the environment, as well as stores that do not sell pyrotechnics.

The association said that children are afraid of the fireworks, and pets try to hide in the farthest corner they can find which is why the association advocates a quiet and noise-free New Year’s Eve.

It also warns about the environmental impact of fireworks as part of the war on carbon emissions.

Rovinj, Opatija, Samobor, Rijeka, Pula, Cres, Varazdin, Osijek, Porec, Zadar, Pozega, Zagreb, Vinkovci, Virovitica, Mali Losinj, Crikvenica, Dubrovnik are among the cities that will not have fireworks this year.

Split has not yet joined the cities and municipalities that will not use fireworks, but the Animal Friends association believes that as the second largest city, it will follow the positive examples of others.

However, according to unofficial sources, Split will have fireworks this year after all. They have not yet answered Hina’s question about whether they will join the other cities that will replace it with light effects.

The first city in Croatia that decisively said “no” to fireworks in 2019 was Mali Losinj, headed by the mayor Ana Kucic, who then announced that they were joining the European Union destinations that will enter the new year 2020 fireworks free.