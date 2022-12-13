Northwestern Bosnia still threatened by flooding amid receding water levels

Podijeli :

Source: N1

Although water levels of rivers Sava, Una, and Sana in northwestern Bosnia are slowly decreasing, the floods which large areas in Bosnia and Herzegovina over the past weekend have led to significant damages to buildings, with many residential areas still at risk.

The most difficult situation is reportedly around the town of Bihac, where a state of emergency due to natural disaster has been officially declared. The civil protection agencies of Bosnia’s FBiH entity responded to requests for assistance and have sent rescue teams to the area around Bihac and the nearby municipality of Sanski Most.

Natural disaster emergency was also declared on Monday in the town of Bosanska Krupa, after water reached residential and office buildings, and the ensuing threat of landslides.

Meanwhile, the residents of the village of Sovjak near Gradiska, as well as livestock, are at risk after the Jablanica river broke the only bridge connecting the two banks due to the flooding. The bridge was the only road into the settlement that is fit for vehicles since the other forest road is in a very bad condition and trucks cannot pass through it.