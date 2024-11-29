Novica and Nikola Petrac deny all allegations in the Beros scandal

Podijeli :

Zeljko Lukunic/24sata/PIXSELL

Novica and Nikola Petrac were questioned by Office for the Suppression of Corruption and Organised Crime (USKOK) about the allegations that they were involved in the manipulation of tenders for expensive hospital robots. After the questioning, their lawyers made statements to the media in which they emphasised that their clients deny any wrongdoing.

“My client has presented his defence and categorically denied having committed the criminal acts of which he is currently suspected. He has clearly stated that he has not participated in any unlawful or illegal activities. USKOK will decide on the next steps in these proceedings. Today we learnt that the two ongoing investigations – one by the EPPO and the other by USKOK – have been merged into one. We now have access to the complete files and can examine the evidence they contain,” said Fran Olujic, Novica Petrac’s lawyer.

25 witnesses for Novica Petrac

Olujic pointed out that he is prohibited from publishing details from the case file: “As far as I know, the file consists of two boxes and is obviously very extensive.”

Regarding the authenticity of certain WhatsApp messages, Olujic explained: “I haven’t had the opportunity to check everything, and even if I did, I can not confirm that for you.” He added that he has no information about the involvement of Hrvoje Petrac.

Regarding the next steps, he said: “I expect USKOK to conduct the investigation as soon as possible. They have already started interviewing witnesses. Now the witness lists from the EPPO case and the USKOK case are being merged. The witness interviews have begun and we have an interest in completing them as soon as possible.”

For Novica Petrac, it’s about 25 witnesses: “He was remanded in custody because he may have committed repeated offences, which we deny. He has no criminal record, there are no other proceedings against him and he had no position of responsibility in any of the companies mentioned in this case. Most importantly, the alleged offences cannot be repeated because the people responsible, including the minister and the hospital director, are no longer in those positions.”

Nikola Petrac’s lawyer has no comment

“He is currently suspected of aiding and abetting bribery within the framework of a criminal organisation in one case and aiding and abetting money laundering within the framework of a criminal organisation in three cases,” Olujic continued.

Marijana Tomic, Nikola Petrac’s lawyer, explained that her client has also defended himself and denies any guilt: “I will not comment further on the evidence; we all know how things stand.”

As a reminder, Nikola and Novica Petrac turned themselves in to the police after the EPPO opened an investigation against them. Their father, Hrvoje Petrac, is also involved in the case, which the State Attorney-General transferred from the EPPO to the USKOK.

He is suspected of having led the group, which allegedly included former minister Vili Beros. According to the investigators, Novica was involved in the preparation of inflated bids for controversial tenders.

Nikola Petrac is accused of using his company to channel money earned from the sale of robotic systems into manipulated tenders.