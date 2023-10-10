Number of jobless Croatians drops in September by 2.1 percent on the year

Podijeli :

Image by Manuel Alvarez from Pixabay

At the end of September, 103,617 persons were registered with the Croatian Employment Service (HZZ), which was down 2.1% on the year and 3.5% on the month, the HZZ said on Tuesday.

As of today, 105,509 persons are registered with the HZZ and 22,344 vacancies are advertised.

In September, the largest number of the jobless was registered in Split-Dalmatia County, 16,626 or 16% of the total number, followed by Osijek-Baranja County, 13,477 or 13%, and the City of Zagreb, 12,474 or 12%, while the lowest number was registered in Lika-Senj County, 1,149 or 1.1%.

In September, 21,563 jobless persons received unemployment benefits, or 20.8% of the registered unemployed, which was down 5.5% on the year.