‘One debate, no more’: Milanovic sets debate limit

The President of the Republic Zoran Milanovic visited the Dalmatian towns of Plaski, Primosten and Trogir on Monday, where he made a statement to the media.

“Okay, I’m a chicken, I don’t know how they perceive him. He’s as fake as a 13-euro note, as boring as a friendly match. But if you say that someone is financed by Moscow, that’s a serious accusation. If I say that Plenkovic’s chosen one is a flat thief, a man who stole a piece of property by deceiving the owners through fraud… That’s what happened, and it has all the elements of a criminal offence of fraud,” Milanovic said.

A journalist also asked him if he would accept the invitation to a debate and showed him a video in which he had stated that at least one debate must take place between the candidates. He also responded to Dragan Primorac’s invitation to debate with him.

A kind of consideration for the voters

“We are talking about a debate organised and attended by all candidates, not just the flat thief Dragan Primorac and myself. I have clearly stated that I will take part in this debate,” Milanovic explained.

“A debate like the one I announced five years ago – that’s a kind of consideration for the voters. More is out of the question. A debate, yes, and it will take place on Croatian public television,” he added.

He also named Dragan Primorac as his opponent in the second round: “I believe that the second round will take place.”

He concluded by criticising Primorac once again, calling him a “completely shady guy.”