Over €40m available to Croatia through Erasmus+

REUTERS/Ralph Orlowski

Tenders for the Erasmus+ and European Solidarity Corps programmes for 2024 have been announced, and almost €43 million are available to Croatia, the Agency for Mobility and EU Programmes reported.

All public and private bodies in the fields of education, training, youth and sports can apply for Erasmus+ financing, namely educational institutions, associations, companies, cities, municipalities counties and others through national agencies for Erasmus+.

In Croatia, those are the Agency for Mobility and EU Programs or the European Education and Culture Executive Agency (EACEA), and project participants can be individuals from kindergarten to adulthood.

From 2014 to 2023, 3,314 projects worth around €256 million were contracted, which is almost one hundred percent utilization of the allocated funds of the European Union. In total, more than 100,000 Croatian citizens participated in the program.