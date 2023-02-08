Parliament speaker extends condolences to families of Turkey-Syria quake victims

Podijeli :

Source: N1

Parliament Speaker Gordan Jandrokovic on Wednesday extended his condolences to the families of the victims of the recent earthquake in Turkey and Syria, calling on MPs to observe a minute's silence for those killed.

“I wish to send messages of support to the citizens of Turkey and Syria in these extremely difficult moments for them. It’s difficult to watch the images reaching us the last couple of days, images of enormous human suffering and material destruction,” Jandrokovic said.

“We must send the message, especially we, who recently went through the disaster of earthquakes, that we stand together with those people, we want the earthquakes to stop and that there are no more fatalities,” he added.

MP Bencic calls for helping the citizens of Turkey and Syria

MP Sandra Bencic of the opposition Mozemo! platform called on all those who could to respond to the Red Cross relief drive and help the citizens of Turkey and Syria affected by the devastating earthquake.

“The frightening number of more than 8,000 dead and 40,000 injured… brings sympathy and solidarity in all of us,” she said, calling for solidarity in rescue, relief, and taking in all those who have lost everything.

Bencic said the part of Syria hit by the earthquake suffered a lot during the war there and was the region where refugees from other parts of the country were taken in.