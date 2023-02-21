Parliament to debate vote of no confidence in PM Plenkovic this week

Podijeli :

Goran Stanzl/PIXSELL

For the first time since he assumed the office of prime minister in October 2016, the parliament will discuss a motion for a vote of no confidence in Andrej Plenkovic on Thursday, after the signatures of 33 opposition MPs have been collected.

The opposition has unsuccessfully tried on several occasions to hold a vote of no confidence in the entire cabinet and a number of ministers, but never the prime minister himself.

The opposition has decided to do so now even though the initiative is doomed to failure since the ruling Croatian Democratic Union (HDZ) and its coalition partners recently said that the parliamentary majority of 77 MPs is “as solid as reinforced concrete.” Milan Vrkljan (For a just Croatia) also announced in the media that he would not back the proposal.

However, the final outcome will have to wait until next week, when the no-confidence vote is scheduled.

The no-confidence motion initiated by DP party

The motion for the vote of no confidence in Plenkovic was initiated by the right-wing DP party, which, in cooperation with the rest of the opposition, gathered the necessary signatures for this proposal to be included on the parliamentary agenda.

The opposition states that there are numerous reasons for the prime minister’s removal from office – scandals such as the Janaf scam, over a billion kuna extracted from INA, and the closing of the Sisak Refinery, the lack of reconstruction and health reforms, and the ‘text messages’ scandal.

“The reasons for for his replacement are massive scandals that harm all citizens and that put the most vulnerable in an increasingly difficult position, above all, pensioners, of whom there are 300,000 with a pension of less than €260, but this also endangers our youngest generations because they are being denied a future in Croatia,” DP leader Ivan Penava said.

The government rejected all allegations from the opposition’s motion as unfounded and underlined that there are no grounds for a vote of no confidence in the prime minister.

Government: Poor effort by the opposition

This motion is yet “another poor effort by the opposition based on a series of untruths and incorrect claims,” the government retorted.

“The claim by the proponent that the prime minister is compromised by the text messages that were published in the media is completely untrue. The text messages in question in no way indicate his connection with any dubious actions,” the government said.

The opposition’s motion is aimed solely to draw attention to the existence of an opposition that does not make any constructive contribution to the protection of citizens, the government added.