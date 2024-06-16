Peace summit declaration in Switzerland supports Ukraine’s territorial integrity

Podijeli :

URS FLUEELER / POOL / AFP

The concluding declaration from the Buergenstock summit, supported by 80 countries, reaffirms Ukraine's territorial integrity and calls for dialogue to achieve peace.

We reaffirm our commitment to refrain from the threat or use of force against the territorial integrity or political independence of any state to the principles of sovereignty, independence, and territorial integrity of all states, including Ukraine, within their internationally recognized borders, including territorial waters, and to the peaceful settlement of disputes in accordance with international law, the declaration states following the two-day summit.

The UN Charter, which includes respect for territorial integrity and sovereignty, can and will serve as the basis for achieving a comprehensive, just, and lasting peace in Ukraine, the declaration said.

We believe that achieving peace requires the involvement and dialogue of all parties, it added.

The declaration specifically addresses a “shared vision” on three “crucial aspects.”

First, in the context of the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant, it is highlighted that “the use of nuclear energy and nuclear installations must be safe, secure, protected, and environmentally friendly.” It also states that threats of using nuclear weapons are unacceptable.

Second, it notes that global food security depends on access to ports in the Black and Azov Seas, making attacks on commercial ships unacceptable.

Finally, 80 countries call for the immediate and complete exchange of prisoners and the return to Ukraine of “deported and illegally displaced Ukrainian children and all other Ukrainian civilians who have been illegally detained.

13 participants didn’t sign the declaration

Of the 93 countries participating in the summit, 80 supported the declaration. Among the countries not supporting the declaration are six G20 members: Brazil, Mexico, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, India, and Indonesia.

Additionally, Armenia, Bahrain, Thailand, Libya, the United Arab Emirates, Colombia, and the Vatican did not endorse the resolution, according to dpa.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky’s statement

President Volodymyr Zelensky stated on Sunday that summit participants agreed to continue working in special groups and that once “action plans for peace” are ready, a pathway towards a second summit will be opened, reports Reuters.

We agreed to start working in special groups after the summit on concrete ideas, proposals, and scenarios that can bring security in different aspects, said the Ukrainian leader at a joint press conference.

When the action plans for peace are ready and when each step is detailed, the path for a second peace summit will be opened, he added.

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen’s remarks

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen stated that peace in Ukraine will not be achieved in one step, but will be a journey.

This was not a peace negotiation because (Russian President Vladimir) Putin is not serious about ending the war, he insists on capitulation, he insists on ceding Ukrainian territory – even territory that is not occupied today, she said.