Penava re-elected Homeland Movement president

N1

Ivan Penava was re-elected president of the Homeland Movement on Saturday with unanimous support from 64 delegates who remained in the hall after his opponent Mario Radic and his supporters walked out of the intraparty electoral convention.

Stipo Mlinaric was elected new deputy president, and the consequences might be felt by the parliamentary majority. The Homeland Movement is a junior partner in the ruling coalition.

“I thank all the party members, officials, and MPs who withstood immense pressure, were brave, and enabled democratic electoral processes,” Penava told reporters after being re-elected as the party leader for the next four years.

Penava calls on everyone to move forward together: “We want to maintain the stability of the government”

He urged all members, regardless of which side they were on during this electoral process, to continue together.

This was a struggle between one ideological faction, the core of the Homeland Movement, and technocrats and an attempt to run the party in that manner, Penava said. “We, as people with integrity, did not allow ourselves to be manipulated by players from the shadows.”

He announced that the party will now focus on strengthening local branches and structures in Bosnia and Herzegovina and the diaspora. “We will do everything we can to maintain the stability of the government, to be up to the task, and to leave Croatia a better country after four years.”

Penava on the “Radic faction”: They walked out because they sensed they would lose the election

The rift between the two factions deepened in recent days because Penava’s faction decided that the intraparty elections would be held by open voting to eliminate the other side’s suspicions of vote manipulation and fraud.

The “Radic faction” did not agree to that and demanded a secret ballot with observers. They walked out of the election convention claiming that Penava and his team did not even allow a vote on that proposal.

Penava said the other side was also bothered by the fact that the voting would be public. “They left because they sensed they would lose the election.”

Radic took with him another 38 delegates out of the total 103 who had the right to vote today.

Penava does not see that as a party split and announced that he would not expel anyone. “Our victory is in the ratio of 64:39. For me, Radic remaining in the party is not an issue, and I once again call on everyone to stay together. Let’s continue to build our path as the third political camp in the country. Everyone is welcome.”

Mlinaric: I am keeping my dignity and extend a hand

The new deputy president, Mlinarić, who replaced Radić in that position, said their side conducted the election campaign with dignity and followed the party’s statute during the election. “Now we have four years of peace ahead of us so that our ministers, state secretaries, and MPs can work and prepare for local elections.”

He expressed dismay at the actions of Igor Peternel, who ran on Radić’s team for deputy president, saying that Peternel shouted at other members, calling them “trash” as he was leaving the hall. “But we still extend a hand to them, there is room for everyone.”

Biloglav announces reactivation of his parliamentary term, which could shake the ruling majority

After leaving the electoral convention, Peternel and Radic said that from today, the party and its parliamentary caucus “no longer exist.” Peternel is the party whip and MP Kresimir Cabaj is also on their side.

Damir Biloglav, who suspended his parliamentary term and was replaced in parliament by Frane Tokic, is now considering reactivating his term to shake the parliamentary majority by splitting the Homeland Movement caucus. Tokic, Biloglav said, belongs to Penava’s faction.

“My term suspension ends on 24 November, and after that, I will decide when to return to parliament. We need to talk, see what the new balance of power in parliament is, who makes up the majority, and our actions will depend on that,” he said when asked if he would support the government when he returns to parliament.

The Homeland Movement’s caucus has 11 members, and with the departure of Peternel, Cabaj, and Biloglav, it would have eight, leaving the parliamentary majority with just 76 members, the minimum needed.