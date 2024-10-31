Performance of government and public sector employees will be assessed from 2025

Podijeli :

Shutterstock (ilustracija)

On Thursday, the Croatian government adopted two regulations on the performance evaluation of civil servants and on the criteria and methods for evaluating the performance of public sector employees, which are due to come into force on 1 January. The first decisions on the evaluations are expected to be made at the beginning of 2026.

“This builds on the new Act on Wages of Public and Civil Servants, which has enabled an average salary increase of more than 32%. We want to improve the system of evaluation,” said Prime Minister Andrej Plenkovic.

Following the adoption of the new law, which provides for salary supplements, including for efficiency, which will be evaluated from next year, the regulations adopted on Thursday define the necessary criteria.

The performance of government and public sector employees will be rated as “excellent”, “very good”, “good”, “satisfactory” and “unsatisfactory”.

According to the new law, the employment contract of a government or public sector employee will be terminated if their performance is deemed unsatisfactory.