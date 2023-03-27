Petrol 1 cent cheaper, diesel fuel down 6 cents as of Tuesday

Podijeli :

Pixabay

As of Tuesday, the price of petrol per litre will be one cent lower to cost €1.39 while the price of diesel will go down by 6 cents to €1.34 per litre, the government reported on Monday.

The price of blue-dyed diesel will also decrease by six cents and will cost €0.84 per litre.

Liquefied petroleum gas for tanks will cost €1.29 per kilogram, down 0.13 cents, and for cylinders €1.85 per kilogram, down by of €0.13.

These prices will be in force for the next two weeks.

If the government had not capped the retail prices of fuel, the price of petrol would be €1.62 and of diesel €1.57.

Blue-dyed diesel would cost €0.96, for gas in tanks €1.53, and gas for cylinders would cost €2.16.