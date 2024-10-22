PHOTO / The largest landslide in Croatia was triggered near the presidential office

Podijeli :

Robert Anic/PIXSELL

Several cracks that appeared in March near the entrance to the office of the President of the Republic on Pantovcak in the northern centre of Zagreb have now developed into the largest landslide in Croatia.

It all began on 14 March this year with a small crack in the asphalt at the entrance to the President’s Office on Pantovcak.

It was immediately clear that it was a landslide because it had occurred in this area before. It is not known how much the cracks worried the relevant authorities, but the alarm bells rang when the cracks increased dramatically in the following days.

According to the city of Zagreb, it is now the largest landslide in Croatia. According to reports from the news portal tportal, it covers an area of 65,000 square metres, which is the equivalent of 13 football pitches.

Work is underway on Pantovcak to stabilise the ground and repairs are expected to be long-term.