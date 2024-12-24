PHOTO/VIDEO Numerous citizens took part in the demonstration ‘For a safe school’

Podijeli :

Numerous citizens carrying candle lanterns took part in the march "For a safe school"," which started at 6 p.m. on Monday in Zagreb and passed through the city centre to highlight the importance of safety in schools after the tragic incident on Friday at Precko primary school.

Some participants were holding signs with messages such as: “We want to be the light of society, not carry candles!”, “When one mother cries, all mothers cry”, “Teachers = bravery”, “You took everything from us, but you won’t take our children”, “An attack on you is terrorism, but an attack on children – an incident!”, “Comfortable chairs – bloody school desks” and “It’s not time to ask why; it’s time to take to the streets!”

The march was organised by the Croatian Teachers’ Union, the Preporod school union and the Independent Union of Secondary School Workers, who emphasise that safety in schools is a “common goal” and must be improved. The march is also supported by 50 organisations and networks.

The march was prompted by the tragic event on 20 December, when a 19-year-old entered Precko primary school and attacked a teacher and several pupils with a knife. One child lost his life, while three children and a teacher were injured.

The organisers have asked participants to march peacefully and silently through the streets of the city to honour the memory of the tragically deceased pupil and to express their support for the injured pupils and teacher.