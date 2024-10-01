Plenkovic on the pensioners’ protest: Support for Spika allied with Milanovic is amusing

Podijeli :

Zeljko Hladika/PIXSELL

Prime Minister Andrej Plenkovic attended the opening ceremony of a new branch school and kindergarten in the Dubranec neighbourhood of Velika Gorica, south of Zagreb, and then made a statement to the media.

He commented on the situation of pensioners, who protested on Tuesday under the slogan “Against Poverty”: “The goal is that the average total pension during the term of office of this government is at least 750 euros and more likely 800 euros. We will continue to do everything we can to improve the quality of life of pensioners.”

“We will listen to them, we will hear this message,” he said.

“The context of this protest is clear”

“We have used today as we should. While some are doing this for political reasons – considering that the organiser is a political party supporting a presidential candidate – the context of this protest is clear,” Plenkovic explained.

“Those who support Milivoj Spika, who allied himself with Milanovic and during whose term in office there were no pension increases, I find it a little amusing that they support someone who did nothing as prime minister,” he added, recalling the aid packages and measures his government introduced for pensioners.

“Have you got anything else? No, nothing. The sinister constitution-breaker has suddenly become the great carer of pensioners,” he concluded, referring to President Zoran Milanovic.