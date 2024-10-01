Pensioners demand dignity: Protests in Zagreb and Rijeka against rising poverty

Podijeli :

N1/Ilija Radić

On Tuesday, a demonstration was held in the cities of Zagreb and Rijeka on the occasion of the International Day of Older Persons, which is celebrated on 1 October, under the slogan "Against Poverty". The main demand of the protest was to increase the average pension to 60% of the average wage so that pensioners can live in dignity.

The protest was organised by the “Pensioners Together” (BUZ) bloc. Speakers sharply criticised the government and its treatment of pensioners and emphasised that current pensions are not keeping pace with rising prices and wages.

One of the main speakers, Milivoj Spika from BUZ, criticised the pension adjustment formula, claiming that pensions are not increasing enough to keep up with the rising cost of living.

Spika: For pensioners, it is now a question of human dignity

He stated that pensioners, who have been pushed to the brink of poverty, are now facing an issue of human dignity and that the state must take urgent action. He also called for the abolition of penalties for retiring before the age of 65 and better healthcare for older people.

Rada Pasic from the Croatian Pensioners’ Association also spoke about the economic situation of pensioners and emphasised that the issue of dignity is just as important as financial security. She emphasised that pensioners will no longer accept the neglect of their problems and are demanding concrete measures from the state.

The demonstrators also called for better healthcare and more security and peace for the elderly.

Possible new protests

Mario Ivekovic from the New Union pointed out the problem of the tax burden, especially the minimum wage, and noted that pensioners and workers in Croatia face similar challenges. He also warned of problems related to privatisation and corruption and called for a fairer system.

The protest had a political dimension, with clear criticism of the government and Prime Minister Andrej Plenkovic.

Speakers accused him of neglecting pensioners and not understanding the severity of their problems. The demonstrators emphasised that this is only the beginning of their struggle. If their demands are not met, they will continue to organise protests throughout Croatia.