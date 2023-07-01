Plenkovic: Parliamentary elections to be held in 2024, within deadlines

Podijeli :

Slavko Midzor/PIXSELL

Prime Minister Andrej Plenkovic said on Saturday that the parliamentary elections would be held in 2024 within deadlines, and that the ruling Croatian Democratic Union (HDZ) will participate in the polls with the agenda based on the party's achievements and vision for the future.

The elections will be when we decide, they will be held within deadlines, the premier told the Croatian Radio (HR), but he stopped short of specifying the possible date.

“I am ready to ask citizens to give us their confidence for another term based on what people know about what we have already achieved. I am not an enigma for the electorate but someone carrying a bag of results,” Plenković said criticising the Opposition of demagoguery.

He said that the time is now appropriate for building three “runways” for the future development of Croatia and those runways should lead to digital transformation, sustainable growth and demographic revitalisation as the core of the survival of the Croatian nation.

We have met other prerequisites and these three directions are now crucial for the whole decade, he added.

In response to the anchorwoman’s comment that the HDZ enjoys ratings between 25 and 30%, which is not sufficient for a parliamentary majority, Plenković said that if media coverage of his cabinet’s activities were more objective, the ratings would increase by 10% at least.

If we enjoy the confidence of 30% after these seven years being in power when there were several crises, then we evidently do a good job, he said, wondering what the alternative would look like to the achievements of his government in these two terms.