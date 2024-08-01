Plenkovic: Primorac is our candidate, he has all the qualifications to win

Podijeli :

The leader of the Croatian Democratic Union (HDZ), Andrej Plenkovic, confirmed on Wednesday that former Education Minister Dragan Primorac will be the ruling party's presidential candidate. In his opinion, he has all the necessary qualifications to win the support of the majority of voters.

“We know this man well, he was a member of the HDZ, a respected scientist. We believe that he has all the qualifications to gain the support of the majority of voters,” Plenkovic told the press after a meeting of the HDZ Praesidium, adding that Primorac has good ratings in opinion polls.

“Therefore, I think that he has a great chance of becoming the Croatian president for the next five years in the game that is about to begin. He will have the support of the HDZ and a large number of other political parties who, I am convinced, will be ready to join him in this important democratic game,” said Plenkovic.

He also pointed out that Primorac will be a president who respects the constitution, is committed to the rule of law and co-operates with the institutions.

“The complete opposite of what the public has seen in recent years in the behaviour of the constitution-breaker, President Milanovic, who is still in office,” Plenkovic said.