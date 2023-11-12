Plitvice Lakes National Park wins Green Destinations Award

Podijeli :

Pixabay

The Plitvice Lakes National Park has been awarded the prestigious Green Destinations Award for sustainability, which, in addition to confirming that sustainable practices are adopted in Plitvice, means that it will be promoted worldwide as a "green destination" for environmentally conscious tourists.

The Green Destinations Award promotes sustainable tourist destinations at an international level. It is a comprehensive certification process for worldwide sustainable destinations that includes four components of sustainable development – social, environmental, economic, and cultural.

Eco tourists recogniae and choose destinations that implement sustainable practices. In Croatia, the Plitvice Lakes National Park, Međimurje County and the town of Mali Lošinj have this certificate. This means that their existing responsible practices were well evaluated, but also that they received a tool for further two-year monitoring and improvement, when they are audited.

Green Destinations is a global organisation created in the Netherlands to support sustainable destinations, their businesses and their communities.