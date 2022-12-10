PM and delegation mark 23rd anniversary of Franjo Tudjman’s death at Mirogoj

Podijeli :

Source: N1 / Elvir Mešanović

On the occasion of the 23rd anniversary of the death of the first Croatian president Franjo Tudjman, Prime Minister Andrej Plenković and his delegation laid a wreath and lit a candle at his grave at Mirogoj cemetery on Saturday.

We pay tribute to the man most responsible for the creation of the Croatian state, which even these days is achieving its key national interests, based on the foundations that Tudjman laid in the 1990s, said Mario Kapulica, president of the Association of Founders of HDZ Dr Franjo Tudjman. His whole life, said Kapulica, is a testimony of “how you can fight for Croatia from all the positions that life has intended for you.”

Croatian Democratic Union (HDZ) General Secretary Krunoslav Katicic and his delegation laid a wreath and lit a candle in front of the birthplace of the first Croatian president, Franjo Tudjman, in Veliki Trgovisce.