PM: Croatia persists in fight against anti-Semitism

Neva Zganec/PIXSELL

Croatia's Prime Minister Andrej Plenkovic said on Saturday, on the occasion of International Holocaust Remembrance Day, that the Croatian presidency of the International Holocaust Remembrance Alliance (IHRA) will persist in the fight against anti-Semitism and the preservation of the culture of memory.

On this day, we honor the victims of the Holocaust, the darkest chapter in history, Plenkovic said.

“The Croatian presidency of the International Holocaust Remembrance Alliance persists in the fight against anti-Semitism and preserving the culture of memory so that such crimes never happen again,” he wrote on the X social media platform.

The IHRA is an intergovernmental body founded in 1998 to strengthen and promote education, memory and research on the Holocaust. There are currently 35 member states. Croatia has been a member since 2005, and in March of 2023 it took over the one-year presidency of the organisation.

The International Holocaust Remembrance Day is celebrated on 27 January, the day the Red Army liberated the Auschwitz-Birkenau concentration camp in Poland in 1945.