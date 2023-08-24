PM: Government will consider all possibilities for curbing inflation further

Podijeli :

Pixabay / Ilustracija

Prime Minister Andrej Plenkovic said on Thursday that efforts for addressing inflation require full responsibility and solidarity of all actors, including exerting pressure on those who raise their prices unduly.

The government will continue considering all measures necessary to help alleviate inflation, said Plenkovic at the start of his cabinet’s meeting while commenting on inflation.

The government has been restricting fuel prices for seven months in a row in a bid to help decelerate inflation, he noted.

In July 2023, the inflation rate in Croatia slowed to 7.3% year on year.