PM on the ferry accident: Government will not bow to external pressure

Podijeli :

N1

Prime Minister Andrej Plenkovic said on Thursday that the government would not give in to external pressure until the cause of the ferry accident in Mali Losinj, in which three sailors lost their lives, had been fully clarified.

“This situation is being exploited to harm the government, but we are used to that — this is our third term in office. It is absolutely out of the question that we give in to external pressure before the investigation reveals what happened,” emphasised Plenkovic.

“Everything was handled appropriately”

When asked why he waited five days to respond to the tragedy, Plenkovic replied that this was “their standard communication approach”

“Minister Oleg Butkovic has already commented on the issue on television, as has the CEO of Jadrolinija David Sopta. It is not necessary for the Prime Minister to comment on every matter,” Plenkovic noted.

He added that the government has expressed its condolences and that Jadrolinija will make sure that the families of the victims are taken care of.

“Everything was handled appropriately,” Plenkovic said after attending the Holy Mass in Trsat, Rijeka.

The Jadrolinija trade union: If Plenkovic knows what kind of pressure it is, he should say so

The chairman of the Jadrolinija Seafarers’ Trade Union, Captain Ivan Srzentic, commented in N1 Studio on the statements made by Prime Minister Andrej Plenkovic and Minister Oleg Butkovic.

“I would ask the Prime Minister to explain what kind of pressure he means, if he knows. The idea that we are putting pressure on the shipping company we work for is kind of ridiculous. We are a trade union and it is our duty to point out irregularities. That’s why we sent a letter to Mr Butkovic,” said Srzentic.

“Let the President of the Assembly draw his own conclusions and ask questions to the president of the Management Board. I do not understand the Prime Minister’s statements that we are exerting pressure. If he knows what kind of pressure it is, let him say so. I have not seen any arguments to support this statement. If the public opinion of the trade unions is seen as pressure, then we do not live in a democratic society. If the unions had been listened to, the tragedy could have been prevented. It is clearly defined what safety is, and safety is the most important thing.”