PM Plenkovic: Bosnia and Serbia need to align visa regime with EU

Serbia and Bosnia and Herzegovina need to align their visa regimes with that of the European Union, and the problem of illegal migration should be resolved at the external border of the bloc, primarily at the borders of Greece and Bulgaria with Turkey, Prime Minister Andrej Plenkovic said Monday.

“We have to resolve the problem of illegal migration at the external border of the European Union, at the external border of the Schengen area,” and primarily at the borders of Greece and Bulgaria with Turkey, Plenkovic told reporters in the Istrian town of Pazin.

He emphasised that “a stricter policy of the visa regime is necessary, which Bosnia and Herzegovina and Serbia should harmonise with the visa policy of the European Union”.

“You can’t come to the airport in Belgrade or Sarajevo and then turn from a tourist into an illegal migrant,” Plenkovic said.

He dismissed the possibility of a wire on the border with neighboring Bosnia and Herzegovina.

“Croatia has over 6,000 police officers on the border, it guards its border, it does not have a wire on the border with Bosnia and Herzegovina and will not have one because on the other side there are Croats and all citizens of Bosnia and Herzegovina,” said the Prime Minister.

Minister of the Interior Davor Bozinovic said on Thursday that a criminal investigation is being carried out to shed light on the circumstances of shooting from the territory of BiH, which was witnessed by police officers in the border area near Rakovica on Wednesday after they prevented a group of migrants from entering Croatia.

The minister assessed that the pressure of illegal migrants has intensified in the last few weeks and added that the police notice nervousness among smugglers and migrants on the other side of the border.