PM Plenkovic meets with US Congress delegation

Source: Geert Vanden WIJNGAERT / POOL / AFP, Ilustracija

PM Andrej Plenkovic met with visiting US Congress officials on Wednesday to agree on "the need to further strengthen defense cooperation between Croatia and the United States," state agency Hina said on Thursday, carrying a press release sent to the media.

“The partners stressed the importance of condemning Russia’s aggression against Ukraine and readiness to continue supporting Ukraine,” Hina cited the press release.

PM Plenkovic “expressed satisfaction” with the excellent bilateral relations and strategic alliance with the USA, “stressing that Croatia is a reliable partner in NATO contributing to the global security and peace,” Hina cited the unsigned statement as saying.

“The two sides agreed about the need to further strengthen defense cooperation between Croatia and the USA. We appreciate US support to a number of projects that contribute to the further development of the Croatian Defence Forces and the strengthening of our alliance,” Hina cited the press release.

The US delegation, headed by the chair of the House of Representatives Armed Services Committee, Adam Smith, is visiting key NATO allies in Southern Europe and the Mediterranean and is also expected to visit Spain, Greece and Portugal.

“Croatia and the United States emphasize the importance of condemning the Russian aggression against Ukraine. Opinions were exchanged on the security and other consequences of the war. As allies that share commitment to international law, the two countries will continue to support Ukraine,” state agency Hina cited the government press release.

Also discussed was the “situation in the Western Balkans,” Hina said without clarifying, adding that PM Plenkovic thanked the US for “understanding and supporting Croatia’s efforts regarding the equality of Bosnia and Herzegovina’s three constituent peoples,” as well as the country’s European journey and progress.

The two sides “expressed satisfaction” that Croatia would soon host a minister-level meeting of the Partnership for Transatlantic Energy and Climate Cooperation (P-TECC), Hina added.

“Croatia has also been conducting successful talks with the US about the continuation of strengthening its energy capacity in the new global conditions,” Hina cited the press release, without clarifying.