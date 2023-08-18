PM says has requested safety for Croatian football supporters in Greek prisons

Podijeli :

N1

Prime Minister Andrej Plenković said on Thursday he condemned the recent hooliganism and football fan violence in Greece, and that he had asked his Greek counterpart Kyriakos Mitsotakis that the arrested Croatian supporters be ensured safety in prisons and a just and efficient trial.

“I expressed, in talks with… Mitsotakis, a strong condemnation of the violence and condolences on the death of the AEK supporter, and I also asked the prime minister that our citizens in custody be ensured safety,” Plenković said at a cabinet session, the first after the summer break.

The government condemns hooliganism and supporters’ violence, which is a negation of sports and damages Croatia’s football and reputation, he added.

“It’s important that as a society we wholly condemn hooliganism, vandalism and violence,” Plenković said, adding that on the other hand, the state will try to fulfil as much as possible its constitutional obligation to protect Croatian nationals and provide them with legal and consular assistance.

Plenković said he had also asked Mitsotakis that the trial of over 100 arrested FC Dinamo supporters, who are in custody in several prisons in Greece, be just, swift and efficient.

He said it was not possible that all were equally responsible for rioting, inflicting bodily harm and destroying property. He asked that those found not to be responsible be deported to Croatia as soon as possible.

“Our embassies will communicate with the Greek authorities, provide additional support to our citizens, be it medical care or other necessities they should be provided with,” Plenković said, vowing maximum engagement.

We will also be in touch with the parents of the detained, most of whom are very young, he added.