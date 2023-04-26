PM says projected growth rate for 2023 to be revised upward from 0.7% to 2.2%

Podijeli :

N1

The government is set to revise the growth forecast projection from 0.7% to 2.2% for 2023 at its session tomorrow, Prime Minister Andrej Plenković said in Zadar on Wednesday.

“The tourist sector has contributed very much to the overall economic growth. At our session tomorrow we will revise the forecasts of the growth from 0.7% to 2.2%,” the premier told the press after the ceremony of opening the Second World Sports Tourism Congress in Petrčane, a settlement west of the City of Zadar.

Plenković believes that after it joined the euro zone and the Schengen area on 1 January, Croatia will even fare better in the tourist sector than in the record 2019 year.

“I believe that we will continue consolidating our economic and financial position and that both tourism and sports will make a great contribution to those results, he said.

Plenković recalled that recently Fitch credit rating agency affirmed Croatia’s credit rating at ‘BBB+’ with a stable outlook.

The agency expects “the euro adoption to further enhance Croatia’s integration with core eurozone countries and boost its institutional capacity.”

The PM says that the agency highlighted the advantages of Croatia’s membership of the euro area and the Schengen travel free area.

“They have recognised the course and our reform efforts and resilience to the crisis. We can see that our trend is better than expected and that the inflation is waning,” said then Plenković.