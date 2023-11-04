PM: Some of Croatians evacuated from Gaza returning to Croatia today

Podijeli :

REUTERS/Mohammed Fayq Abu Mostafa

The process of repatriation of 22 out of 23 Croatian citizens who wanted to leave the Gaza Strip has begun, Prime Minister Andrej Plenković announced on Saturday.

“22 out of 23 Croatian citizens who wanted to leave the Gaza Strip managed to do so,” the prime minister told the media during a visit to Bjelovar.

Foreign Minister Gordan Grlić Radman said on Friday that a Croatian citizen was reported to have been killed in the Gaza Strip, adding that this had not been confirmed.

Plenković said on Saturday that there was still no reliable information and that this information was being checked.

Some of the 22 Croatian citizens who have been evacuated to Cairo are arriving in Croatia on Saturday.

The prime minister thanked the embassies in Israel, Egypt and Qatar for this operation, as well as the Emir of Qatar for being “very constructive” in this process.