Police from China and Korea take part in Safe Tourist Destination project

Podijeli :

PU zagrebačka

The Zagreb Police (PUZ) on Tuesday presented this year's project "Safe Tourist Destination 2023", in which police officers from China and South Korea participate, and whose goal is to achieve maximum safety for Croatian citizens and foreign tourists.

A police official, Velimir Tisma, pointed out today that “Safe Tourist Season” is a project that has been active for 18 years and is a kind of Croatian police brand, which is joined by an increasing number of countries every year.

“In last year’s assessment study by the Mabrian research house on the best European cities in terms of the perception of safety, the city of Zagreb took first place. Of course, such data are pleasing because together with the Tourist Board of the City of Zagreb we have several open projects with which we want to be an even more desirable tourist destination in the future,” said Tisma.

He reminded that since 2018, eight Chinese policemen have taken part in the project in the area of ​​Zagreb, while six Korean policemen participated in joint patrols in the area of ​​Zagreb in 2019, 2022 and 2023.

This year’s joint police patrols will be deployed in the centre of Zagreb, in locations where the largest number of tourists are.

The ambassador of the People’s Republic of China in the Republic of Croatia, Qi Qianjin, also supported the project.

In 2023, the full-scale implementation of the project is planned, and so far the participation of 21 police organizations from 19 countries with a total of 101 foreign police officers has been confirmed, which is a record number, and every year there is an increase and inclusion of new police organizations or countries.