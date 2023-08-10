Police looking for 10 Burundi nationals who went missing in city of Rijeka

Podijeli :

Zeljko Lukunic/PIXSELL

The police in the northern Croatian Adriatic city of Rijeka are looking for ten youths, nationals of Burundi, who went missing after arriving in Croatia to participate in the Men's Youth World Handball Championship taking place in four Croatian cities, including Rijeka, from August 2 to 13.

Activities are under way to locate the missing handball players and determine relevant facts and circumstances of their disappearance, the Primorje-Gorski Kotar County Police Department said.

According to available information, the youths, born in 2006, left the Rijeka Student Centre, where they were staying for the duration of the championship, around 3.30 p.m. on August 9.

They have not been answering phone calls, the local police said.