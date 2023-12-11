Police to ask court to ban Bad Blue Boys from attending football matches

Podijeli :

DENIS LOVROVIC / AFP

Croatian police will ask for a ban from attending matches for the fans of the Dinamo Zagreb Football Club who returned home on Sunday after spending four months in investigative detention in Greece, Interior Minister Davor Bozinovic said on Monday.

“As for Croatian institutions, a court can issue a ban from attending sports grounds, football matches, for six months to one year, at the request of the police. The police will soon start submitting such requests to courts for all these persons,” Bozinovic told the press in Zagreb on the sidelines of an international conference on demographic changes in Europe.

About 20 of the 105 Dinamo fans, known as Bad Blue Boys, were released from investigative detention by order of an Athens court. They were arrested in August after a mass fight with fans of the local side AEK, in which one AEK fan was killed.

The return of the Croatian fans did not go without incident as one TV cameraman was attacked at Zagreb airport and flares were lit outside the airport. Four persons were arrested and were to be brought before a magistrate on Monday, Bozinovic said.