Police Union rejects government’s offer for base wage rise

Share:







Source: PU brodsko-posavska/Ilustracija

The Croatian Police Union (SPH), as well as 11 public service unions, did not accept the government's offer to increase the base wage by four percent as of 1 October this year, and by two percent as of 1 January next year, along with an increase in the Christmas bonus, holiday pay and children's gift.

We proposed to the government that by the next meeting of the negotiating committees, it comes out with an amended and improved offer so that we can continue the talks and avoid possible industrial action, the leader of the SPH Dubravko Jagic said on Tuesday.

The union recalled that it had requested urgent negotiations for the base wage to be increased for government employees, saying an increase in the base wage is necessary in light of the economic situation, the huge increase in prices and the increasingly difficult living conditions for all government state employees, whose salaries are extremely low.

The government’s offer to increase the base wage by four plus two percent and an increase in allowances and that has been rejected by public service unions earlier today. The offer is not any different to the previous offer, but only changes the payment dynamic.

The unions have announced protests across the country for 8 November and a large joint protest in Zagreb is planned for 15 November.