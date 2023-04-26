Pope appoints Cardinal Bozanić as member of Dicastery for Evangelization

Podijeli :

Marko Prpic/PIXSELL

Pope Francis has appointed the retired archbishop of Zagreb, Cardinal Josip Bozanić, as a member of the Dicastery for Evangelization, the Vatican News reported on Tuesday.

The Dicastery for Evangelization is one of the 16 departments of the Roman Curia. It was created on 5 June 2022 through the merger of the Pontifical Council for Promoting the New Evangelization and the Congregation for the Evangelization of Peoples, by the apostolic constitution Praedicate evangelium.

On 15 April, the pontiff accepted Bozanić’s request for the retirement. In 2024, Bozanić will turn 75.

The new archbishop of Zagreb is Dražen Kutleša.

Bozanić became the Archbishop of Zagreb on 5 July 1997 and Pope John Paul II declared him a cardinal in 2003.