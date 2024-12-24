President Milanovic and Prime Minister Plenkovic share Christmas messages of peace and hope

Podijeli :

In their Christmas messages, President Zoran Milanovic and Prime Minister Andrej Plenkovic emphasised the themes of peace, compassion and unity. They called on Croatians at home and abroad to cultivate the spirit of Christmas while reflecting on the challenges and hopes that characterise their common future.

President Zoran Milanovic said in his Christmas greetings on Tuesday that he wished for peace and security in Croatian families, that everyone could live safely and carefree without worrying about tomorrow, and that he hoped peace would become a reality for the people and nations of Europe and the world.

“Christmas is just around the corner, it is a holiday that every person and every family wants to spend and celebrate in the prosperity and peace of their home and in joy with their loved ones. With respect for the Christian tradition that has characterised Croatia’s strong affiliation with Western and European culture for centuries, I wish all believers in Croatia, our compatriots in Bosnia and Herzegovina and all over the world a Merry Christmas, and may it truly be the most joyful holiday for you,” the President said and continued:

Wishing peace and security in Croatian families and homes

“Christmas gives us the opportunity to show how much we love our neighbour, but also to demonstrate our humanity and kindness. Croatians have always been ready to extend a helping hand to a friend, a neighbour and even a stranger in need. I am sure that we have not lost this valuable quality as a community, as a small but proud nation. We have not lost it today either, where self-interest and greedy values prevail in the world, disguised only by warm wishes and good intentions.”

“The world we live in has become insecure and the future is uncertain. Although we cannot help it, we too have reason to worry, and it worries us. That is why my greatest wish on the eve of Christmas is peace and security in Croatian families and homes,” said Milanovic, adding: “We ourselves must do everything we can to ensure a better life in Croatia and a just society, as well as peace and security for our homeland. Few people are interested in our concerns, so we should be smart and take care of ourselves. I sincerely hope that peace will become a reality for the people and nations in Europe and in the world that are suffering from wars and violence today.”

Plenkovic: It is our shared responsibility to continue building a society of equal opportunities for all

“Dear Croatians at home and abroad, dear fellow citizens, on behalf of the government and on my own behalf, I wish you a Merry Christmas from the bottom of my heart – a holiday of peace and hope, deeply rooted in the traditions and customs of the Croatian people. May it bring you and your families an abundance of joy, love, mutual respect and understanding,” said Plenkovic in his message published on Tuesday.

“The Christmas season is an opportunity to reflect on all that we have achieved in the past year, but also a moment to pause and contemplate the future that lies ahead,” he added.

“It is our shared responsibility to continue to build a society of equal opportunities for all, based on the foundation of Christian solidarity, which enables every individual to live in dignity. May Christmas encourage us in the face of all challenges and strengthen our social sensitivity towards all those who need our help during this festive season,” said the Prime Minister.