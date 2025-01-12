Presidential vote proceeding calmly, turnout slightly higher

Podijeli :

Dusko Jaramaz/PIXSELL/ilustracija

Election Sunday in Croatia is proceeding calmly, with negligible complaints about violations of the election silence during the presidential runoff, State Electoral Commission spokesman Slaven Hojski said, adding that there were only a few complaints related to private profiles on social media.

The election silence remains in effect until polling stations close at 7 PM.

In Croatia, more than 6,500 polling stations opened at 7 AM today, where voters are deciding whether the country’s president for the next five years will be the incumbent Zoran Milanović (SDP and partners) or Dragan Primorac (HDZ and partners).

At noon, the State Electoral Commission will announce turnout data as of 11:30 AM.

Voting in the Croatian presidential election has concluded in three of the four polling stations in Australia. At 9 AM Croatian time, polling stations in Canberra, Sydney, and Melbourne closed, while the fourth polling station, in Perth, will close at noon.

According to data released at noon by the State Electoral Commission, slightly more voters than two weeks ago turned out on Sunday morning for the second round of Croatia’s presidential election.