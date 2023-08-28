Price of petrol up by three cents, diesel by one as of Tuesday

Podijeli :

Vlada RH

As of Tuesday, one litre of petrol will cost €1.57, up three cents, and a litre of diesel €1.52, up one cent, the government decided at a conference call on Monday, adopting a decree on the highest retail prices of petroleum products for the next two weeks.

Blue-dyed diesel will also go up by one cent, costing €0.99 per litre, as will liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), costing €1.15 a kilogram for tanks and €1.71 a kilogram for cylinders.

Without the government’s measures, petrol would cost €1.70 per litre, diesel €1.68, blue-dyed diesel €1.07, and LPG €1.39 per kilogram for tanks and €2.02 for cylinders.

The government also amended a decree on excises for fuel and electricity, recalling that last year it did so nine times for unleaded petrol and diesel and once for heating oil, and ten times this year.

Under the amended decree, valid until 12 September, the excise is reduced by €56.31 per 1,000 litres of unleaded petrol and by €23.13 per 1,000 litres of diesel.