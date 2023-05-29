Prime Minister announces Croatia-Israel strategic partnership

Podijeli :

Patrik Macek/PIXSELL

Croatian Prime Minister Andrej Plenkovic met with Israeli Foreign Minister Eli Cohen on Monday and announced the development of a strategic partnership between the two countries.

Plenkovic said he was satisfied with the strengthening of the bilateral relations and the announced strategic partnership, per a government press release.

The two officials also talked about security challenges and dealing with the repercussions of Russia’s aggression on Ukraine.

They also discussed the prospects of the development of economic, energy and tourist cooperation. Plenkovic thanked Israel for supporting Croatia’s prospective membership of the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development.

He informed Cohen of activities during Croatia’s chairmanship of the International Holocaust Remembrance Alliance, which will focus on the future of Holocaust remembrance and opposition to the distortion of the truth about the Holocaust.