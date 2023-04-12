Prime Minister rejects speculation about introducing property tax

Podijeli :

Diego Ravier / AFP / Profimedia

Prime Minister Andrej Plenkovic on Wednesday dismissed a possibility of imposing a real estate tax, saying that his HDZ party would have mentioned it in its election platform had it planned such a move.

In response to the claim by the leader of the Social Democrats, Davorko Vidovic, that the announced registry of households would usher in a property tax, Plenkovic said during question time in Parliament that the HDZ would have mentioned this possibility in its election program had it planned such a tax.

Plenkovic said that the aim was to develop a modern and digitalised public administration, while the registry of households and families was a tool to provide a real picture of society and enable better targeting of support schemes.