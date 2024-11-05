Prime Minister says Croatia never received a response from Ukraine on drone crash

Podijeli :

Prime Minister Andrej Plenkovic said that Croatia had asked Ukraine about the drone crash in the Croatian capital two years ago, but had still not received an answer.

In March 2022, an unmanned aerial vehicle entered Croatian airspace from Hungary and crashed near the “Stjepan Radić” student dormitory. There were no casualties in the incident.

“We have asked the Ukrainian authorities to tell us what happened. As far as I know, Ukraine never informed us about the incident,” Plenkovic told reporters after a party meeting on Monday.

Last week, NATO Acting Deputy Secretary Boris Ruge stated in Zagreb that the incident was not a Russian attack on Croatia, but a technical accident and that the Croatian government “has all the information.”

“It was a mistake or it was intentional”

Plenkovic, however, insists that he does not have this information. “But a solid answer: a) it was a mistake or b) it was intentional, I have never seen from those from whom the drone came,” the prime minister said.

The then Defence Minister Mario Banozic assured that the drone definitely came from Ukrainian territory, but that an investigation would clarify who it belonged to at the time, how it was launched and why.

His Ukrainian counterpart at the time, Oleksiy Reznikov, said that Ukraine was investigating the incident but had certainly not launched the drone in the direction of Croatia.

“Croatia is our friend and we would never do such a thing,” emphasised Reznikov.