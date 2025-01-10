Primorac accuses Milanovic of serving foreign interests

Podijeli :

The last day of the election campaign has arrived. From midnight, the election silence begins and on Sunday, 12 January, the citizens will elect the new President of the Republic. Independent candidate Dragan Primorac, who is supported by the HDZ party and its partners, held the last press conference before the election silence in his campaign headquartes.

Dragan Primorac first thanked all those who supported him during the election campaign and the media, which, as he said, followed him objectively.

“We have reached the stage where we now know who Zoran Milanovic is”

He then recalled the key moments of the presidential campaign: “The first phase was a typical political campaign, in which we entertained ourselves, for those who wanted to, with Zoran Milanovic’s pub jokes, in which he mocked his opponents, insulted journalists, scientists, the academic community. If you like, also with those he called concubines, screechers, stable flies, insulting veterans and his extraordinary statements that show that Croatia is an accidental state…”

“When I said we didn’t know who Zoran Milanovic was working for, the second phase of the campaign began. It reached its peak after our debate, in which he was exposed as a person prone to aggression and insults, and you even heard him offer me a rope to hang myself. We have reached the stage where we now know who Zoran Milanovic is, and it is truly remarkable that he has lasted this long in politics,” he added.

He emphasised that it is clear that Zoran Milanovic is working for someone’s interests: “The disturbing information that has been circulating for months from intelligence circles is reminiscent of what the Yugoslav secret service (Udba) used to do, and Milanovic confirmed all of this during the debate.”

“Milanovic cannot, does not want to, and does not know how to put Croatia first. Milanovic is probably a project of certain groups who see Croatia as an accidental state,” Primorac added.

“A turning point has been reached”

“Yesterday I was in Slavonia and the people there told me that no one in the history of Slavonia has humiliated them as much as he has,” he said.

He also commented on Milanovic’s attitude towards Croatians living outside Croatia: “He does not trust them and believes that they are involved in fraud and crime”

“A turning point has been reached; you have clearly heard that Russian and Serbian digital networks are involved in the election campaign, as reported by Politico, one of the most important media outlets. According to many, for the first time, national sovereignty is in danger, and then Milorad Dodik openly says: ‘Vote for Zoran Milanovic.’ Milanovic has the support of those who represent interests other than Croatian interests,” he said.

He emphasised the key question of the election: “Whose interests does Zoran Milanovic serve?”

“Croatia is in danger”

“A little while ago, I received a message from a Croatian veteran. People were crying and the message read: ‘Wake up, Croatian people, Croatia is in danger’,” said Primorac.

When asked if he has evidence that Milanovic is a project of interest groups, he repeated that there are institutions in Croatia that deal with this, but that Milanovic’s attitude, the writings of Russian media and the position of Milorad Dodik make this clear: “Politico explained it, BBC used the report, and I don’t want to discuss it further.”

“I don’t want to deal with it,” he repeated again.

He clarified his academic title and explained that he was a full professor with a permanent position.