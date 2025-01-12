Primorac after the defeat: ‘I gave my all, Croatia remains my priority’

Podijeli :

Dragan Primorac has failed to overturn the result in the second round of the presidential election. The current president, Zoran Milanovic, remains on Pantovcak.

Primorac addressed visitors at his campaign headquarters and the public.

He thanked all those who voted and showed that they cared about their homeland. “Thank you from the bottom of my heart,” said Primorac with a smile. He thanked his family and his team, as well as all those present, “for believing in me from the very beginning.

“Thank God, I have endured everything”

“I thank the HDZ, the strongest political party in Croatia, and President Andrej Plenkovic and the entire leadership for the support they have given me. I thank every member of the HDZ – you were and are my inspiration,” said Primorac.

He also thanked the other parties that supported him and all those who voted for him, as well as those who did not vote for him.

He thanked the Croatians outside Croatia for their love. “We are one nation, a proud nation, and we will remain so until the end. No one will divide us. I have done as much as possible so that the citizens get to know me. I have offered a vision of a better, different and proud Croatia. Some of our voters did not vote on the basis of the programme or the vision, but that is the nature of democracy,” he said.

“Thank God I endured everything, remained upright and true to my principles and values. On this occasion, I am sending a message to everyone: Croatia was and will remain my priority, dear friends,” Primorac said.

“The citizens made their decision in a democratic process”

“I have done everything so that I, my entire team and the HDZ leadership can leave with a straight back and a clear conscience. That makes me proud. I thank you for your support,” he said, adding that nothing is more valuable than integrity, honour, morality and pride.

“This is part of the tradition of the Croatian people. It is not for sale and from the first minute after this election I will go everywhere in Croatia with a clear conscience, moral values and the principles that my parents and my homeland Croatia instilled in me. These values are not for sale and never will be.”

“Zoran Milanovic and I are separated by completely different spiritual, moral and professional values and visions for the future of our homeland. The citizens made their decision in a democratic process and this must be respected,” he said.

“May our homeland Croatia live forever”

“On this occasion, dear Andrej, I would like to thank you very much for your support,” said Primorac, addressing those gathered in his official residence.

“I firmly believe that we are strongest when we are united. As the first Croatian President Franjo Tudjman said, Croatia needs both the left and the right, and this is the only way it can move forward. This is the moment to think about the future of our homeland so that it can move forward,” Primorac said, announcing that he would continue his work in science to position Croatia as strongly as possible on the global stage.

“This is the Croatia I have dreamed of, and such a Croatia will happen, my dear friends,” he concluded.

He wished all those present all the best. “My last message is: may our homeland Croatia live forever,” he concluded.