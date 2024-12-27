Primorac: Milanovic can no longer lead Croatia

Podijeli :

N1

The presidential candidate of the HDZ party, Dragan Primorac, said on Thursday that he would be a president who unites and restores political stability. He claimed that Zoran Milanovic can no longer lead Croatia and that a vote for Marija Selak-Raspudic is effectively a vote for the SDP party.

Attending the Advent event in Zapresic near Zagreb, Primorac told reporters that he would be a president who unites, brings peace, political stability and security and gives Croatia its rightful place on the world stage.

“Selak-Raspudic helps Milanovic”

He said that unlike the “outgoing president” who “suggests that Croatia should sit under the table or away from the table”, he would take a seat at the table with world leaders because he knows them and would be a partner to them.

“Croatia will be a strong state, a partner, a nation that never walks with its head down, as the current president propagates,” said Primorac, who took part in the 16th Living Nativity and the theatre play “What is the meaning of Christmas?” in Zapresic.

Primorac also explained that some candidates, such as Marija Selak-Raspudic, are helping Zoran Milanovic and that a vote for them is a vote for the SDP party.

On the subject of donations, he said that the number of donors is approaching 500, which he described as a “great message” that speaks volumes about people’s trust in his programme.

Country of knowledge, innovation and technology

Primorac announced that he would spend the time until the second round talking to the citizens of Zagreb and that he would use this time to promote two books he had been working on for four years, one on forensics and the other on medical biochemistry.

Primorac said that the country he envisions is a country of knowledge, innovation and technology and emphasised that Croatia deserves such a future.

“Croatia can no longer be preoccupied with territorial issues. Croatia can no longer engage in divisions. Croatia can no longer engage in what has brought our society to a state of complete polarisation,” said Primorac.