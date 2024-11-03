Protest held in Belgrade over Novi Sad tragedy, resignations demanded

Podijeli :

N1 Srbija

A large number of people gathered today in downtown Belgrade to protest the tragedy in Novi Sad, where on Friday a shelter at the entrance of the railway station collapsed, killing 14 people.

Citizens stood in front of the Ministry of Construction, showing police officers their hands painted with red paint and calling out their surnames, asking if there was „one honest person among them to arrest those responsible for the Novi Sad tragedy.“

The protest organizers, a group of young civic activists called „SviĆe,“ told the Minister of Construction, Goran Vesić, that it would be better for him to resign today, warning of more radical actions to come.

Participants left red handprints in front of the Serbian government building and the Court of Appeals, emphasizing that the „bloody traces“ of the authorities can be seen on every corner.

For Tuesday, after the three-day mourning period in Novi Sad, they announced a large protest in that city and called for civil disobedience.

To recall, on Friday, a shelter at the entrance to the Novi Sad Railway Station collapsed, killing 14 people and leaving three others in critical condition.

The Novi Sad railway station had been renovated twice in the past four years, first between 2021 and 2022, and then again after a few months. The station was officially opened on July 5 this year.