Protesters block the construction of a hydropower plant on the Una River

Protesters have gathered at the source of the Una River because an investor is planning to continue work on a hydroelectric power plant that is opposed by activists and the local community.

While waiting for a decision from the State Inspectorate, the protesters have blocked further work and announced daily blockades in the village of Donja Suvaja.

The head of the local council, Tanja Rastovic, says they have gathered to prevent the work from continuing. “They have already disturbed too much and the Una River has been violated. We will gather here every day until the authorities make a decision,” she said.

Rastovic is also the president of the Una Association. “We have worked on two European projects dealing with nature conservation and the promotion of this area, and now we are facing this hydropower plant,” she added.

She mentioned that they have not received a response from the authorities and that the regulator has 30 days to make a decision, which should happen soon.

“They do not have an environmental impact assessment or an assessment of the impact on the ecological network. There are a lot of animals and plants living in this area as well as carbonate rock that has now been disturbed. I do not know who can restore it to its original state,” she explained, adding that they will be there all the time because as soon as they leave, the workers come and start working.

She added that the project has also caused problems with the water supply. “There was a problem from the beginning because they never told us what they were going to do here; they just started digging and working without the residents knowing. We also had a problem with the mines in 2017, which we stopped,” she said.

The workers did not arrive on site on Tuesday, and among the protesters is biologist Dunja Delic-Bozic from the town of Bihac. “From a professional point of view, various fish, crayfish and travertine barriers live in this area. The spring itself should not be affected by such a project within a radius of 100 metres,” she said.

“In addition to the devastation during the construction and excavation of the riverbed, the operation of the hydropower plant would change the flow of the river. This threatens all life in and around the river. It is extremely important to emphasise these travertine barriers, which may be at significant risk,” she added.

She pointed out that this area is part of an ecological network that is protected at EU level.

“In addition, a hydropower plant at this location could affect water levels throughout Bosnia and Herzegovina, including the National Park and the Nature Park. Fish such as the European bullhead, butterflies, freshwater crayfish and others live here,” she explained.