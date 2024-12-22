Pupils wounded in knife attack in stable condition, teacher breathing independently

The three pupils who are recovering in hospitals following Friday’s knife attack at a Zagreb primary school are in good and stable condition, as are the injured teacher, who is now breathing independently, and the 19-year-old perpetrator.

The teacher, who suffered the most severe injuries, underwent surgery. Her condition is stable, and all test results are normal. “The teacher has been removed from mechanical ventilation, is breathing independently, and is receiving psychological support,” hospital officials at Sveti Duh informed Hina on Sunday.

The perpetrator underwent emergency surgery yesterday at the same hospital due to a thrombus pressing on his respiratory organs. “He is recovering as expected and is no longer on mechanical ventilation. He is breathing independently and is undergoing psychiatric treatment under the care of a medical council,” they added.

Two boys, aged 11 and seven, who are being treated at the Children’s Hospital, are also recovering well. Their postoperative recovery is progressing normally, and the children remain in constant contact with their parents.

A severely injured 15-year-old boy, who is receiving treatment at the KBC Zagreb hospital and was recently moved from the intensive care unit to the Department of Otolaryngology, is stable and doing well, said Milivoj Novak, assistant director of the hospital.